Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives $54.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLLNY. Citigroup lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Cellnex Telecom Price Performance

CLLNY stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Cellnex Telecom has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

