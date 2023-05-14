ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,942 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in ChampionX were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 4.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $33.65.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

