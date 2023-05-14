Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,000 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 217,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mazarakis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $131,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,753.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Trading Down 2.0 %

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

Shares of REFI opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.79. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $258.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 94.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on REFI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It originates, structures, and invests in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. The company offers senior loans to state-licensed operators and property owners in the cannabis industry.

