Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to post earnings of ($1.66) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $1.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.33. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $37.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

In related news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss purchased 17,500 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment news, Director Lurie Christina Weiss bought 17,500 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,416.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Rouhana, Jr. bought 1,860,015 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,278,034.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,153,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,182.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSSE. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,547 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc is an emerging growth company, which engages in the production and distribution of video content. The firm distributes and exhibits video on-demand content directly to consumers across all digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles. It also provides distribution of movies and television series worldwide to consumers through license agreements across all media, including theatrical, home video, pay-per-view, free, cable and pay television, VOD and new digital media platforms worldwide.

