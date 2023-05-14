Chorus Aviation Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chorus Aviation in a report released on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Chorus Aviation’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chorus Aviation’s FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$439.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$409.16 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th.

CHR opened at C$3.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$603.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$4.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

