Citigroup Cuts Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target to $130.00

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Zai Lab Trading Down 8.5 %

ZLAB stock opened at $33.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.16. Zai Lab has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $53.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.79 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.96% and a negative net margin of 206.14%. On average, research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Lis sold 5,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $208,176.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,772.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $322,980.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $786,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,879 shares of company stock worth $990,357 in the last ninety days. 6.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zai Lab

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 138.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 26,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after buying an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Zai Lab by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

