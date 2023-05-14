Citigroup Inc. Acquires 311,521 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,580,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,521 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kinder Morgan worth $28,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

