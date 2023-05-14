Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,870 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of W.W. Grainger worth $38,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $704.88.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,220 shares of company stock valued at $37,505,841. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $684.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $672.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $625.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

