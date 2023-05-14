Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,560 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $37,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of USB opened at $29.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

