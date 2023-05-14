Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,023 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $33,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 35 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total transaction of $7,560,098.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,237.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,892,977.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,790 shares of company stock worth $33,073,075. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,045.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,765.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,602.83. The company has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $2,077.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Further Reading

