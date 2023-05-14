Citigroup Inc. Buys 83,431 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,431 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $37,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 34,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 141,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,189.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $174.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.27 and its 200 day moving average is $173.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $563.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.