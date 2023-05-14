Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 263,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 50,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $30,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.85.

TEL stock opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.07. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.