Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,051 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $31,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

YUM stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.27. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

