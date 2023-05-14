Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,688 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $28,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after buying an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.92. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 28.04%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total transaction of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

