Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 211,159 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $33,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $201.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $217.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.60. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 3,147 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $621,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,641,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,747 shares of company stock valued at $63,062,723. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

