Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168,566 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $32,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $107.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,116,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,216 shares of company stock worth $18,268,759. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

