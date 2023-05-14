Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 383,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,659 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $33,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,298,000 after acquiring an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,089,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,019,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Teradyne by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,383,000 after buying an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $90.93 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.17.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

