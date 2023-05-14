Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,881 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $28,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after buying an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 1.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,655,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,125,000 after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,544,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 6.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clean Harbors Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $49,325.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,454.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,194.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,544. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

CLH stock opened at $138.51 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

