Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,195 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 907,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,195 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $38,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FE opened at $39.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.26. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 219.72%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

