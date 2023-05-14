Citigroup Inc. Sells 296,812 Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 933,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 296,812 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Mplx worth $30,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 365.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mplx by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Trading Up 0.0 %

Mplx stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Mplx Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

See Also

