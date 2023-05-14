Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 709,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208,191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.31% of PulteGroup worth $32,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHM. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PulteGroup by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after acquiring an additional 142,668 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,741,567.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,917 shares of company stock worth $17,650,743. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

