Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY) versus 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Critical Comparison

Clean Energy Technologies (OTCMKTS:CETY – Get Rating) and 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and 374Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies 5.53% 66.31% 1.85% 374Water -155.50% -46.88% -41.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and 374Water, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of 374Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of 374Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 374Water has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and 374Water’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 37.29 $150,000.00 N/A N/A 374Water $3.54 million 104.13 -$4.69 million ($0.04) -71.50

Clean Energy Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 374Water.

Summary

Clean Energy Technologies beats 374Water on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, CETY Europe, Engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The Clean Energy HRS segment includes waste heat recovery, waste to energy, China liquefied natural gas initiatives, and engineering and consulting services. The CETY Europe segment offers services to European countries. The Manufacturing and Engineering segment consists of the electronics manufacturing business. The company was founded by Kambiz Mahdi and Reza Zarif in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

About 374Water

(Get Rating)

374Water, Inc. is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.