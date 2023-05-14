CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,614.6% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.