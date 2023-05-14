Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Cognition Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Cognition Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.99) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cognition Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $1.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. Cognition Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

See Also

