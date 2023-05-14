Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives $62.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.83.
Separately, Societe Generale cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $12.46.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.
