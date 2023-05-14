Comparing Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX)

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) and Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of CompX International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Eastern shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of CompX International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Eastern shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

CompX International has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastern has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

CompX International pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Eastern pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CompX International pays out 56.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastern pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CompX International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. CompX International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CompX International and Eastern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastern 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CompX International and Eastern’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompX International $165.66 million 1.43 $20.87 million $1.78 10.84 Eastern $279.27 million 0.37 $12.30 million $1.56 10.59

CompX International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eastern. Eastern is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompX International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CompX International and Eastern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13% Eastern 4.34% 9.25% 4.16%

Summary

CompX International beats Eastern on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc. engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in a variety of applications including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski and wakeboard boats. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Eastern

The Eastern Co. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS. The company was founded by Eben Tuttle in October 1858 and is headquartered in Shelton, CT.

