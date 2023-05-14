Comparing FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) & Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Callon Petroleum has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Callon Petroleum $3.01 billion 0.63 $1.21 billion $22.48 1.36 FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Callon Petroleum and FieldPoint Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Callon Petroleum and FieldPoint Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Callon Petroleum 0 5 4 0 2.44 FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $56.63, indicating a potential upside of 84.93%.

Profitability

This table compares Callon Petroleum and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Callon Petroleum 46.15% 27.29% 12.96% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co. engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include: Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas, Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico, Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma, Longwood Field in Louisiana, and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

