Comparing Star (NASDAQ:STHO) & Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Rating) and Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.5% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Radius Global Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Star and Radius Global Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star 0 0 0 0 N/A Radius Global Infrastructure 1 3 2 0 2.17

Profitability

Radius Global Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Radius Global Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Radius Global Infrastructure is more favorable than Star.

This table compares Star and Radius Global Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star N/A N/A N/A Radius Global Infrastructure -45.09% -5.82% -1.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star and Radius Global Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Radius Global Infrastructure $135.46 million 11.75 -$60.69 million ($1.54) -9.56

Star has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Radius Global Infrastructure.

Summary

Radius Global Infrastructure beats Star on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses principally in the United States. Star Holdings is based in New York.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

