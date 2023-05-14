Contrasting Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) and Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Burberry Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 0 0 0 N/A Burberry Group 1 4 0 0 1.80

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Daikin Industries,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Burberry Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Burberry Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daikin Industries,Ltd. $27.67 billion 2.01 $1.94 billion $0.65 29.15 Burberry Group $3.86 billion 3.07 $540.86 million N/A N/A

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

Risk and Volatility

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Burberry Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daikin Industries,Ltd. and Burberry Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daikin Industries,Ltd. 6.47% 10.80% 5.74% Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of air conditioning equipment. It operates through the following segments: Air Conditioner and Refrigerator, Chemicals, and Others. The Air Conditioner and Refrigerator segment deals with the manufacture, distribution, and installation of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. The Chemicals segment offers fluorocarbon gas, fluororesin, and other chemical products such as semiconductor etching agent, water and oil repellent, surfactant, carbon fluoride, and fluorine oil. The Others segment covers oil machineries, special machineries, and electronic systems. The company was founded by Akira Yamada on October 25, 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores. The Licensing segment channel offers global licenses of fragrances, eyewear, timepieces and European children’s wear. The company was founded by Thomas Burberry in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

