Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst R. Goff now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Converge Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Converge Technology Solutions’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CTS. Raymond James lowered their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.93.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTS opened at C$3.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.54. The stock has a market cap of C$657.75 million, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.96. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$2.59 and a twelve month high of C$8.07.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.09. Converge Technology Solutions had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of C$640.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$772.43 million.

Converge Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

About Converge Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.