Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CTSDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile



Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

