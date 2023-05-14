Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Geodrill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Geodrill’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Geodrill from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Geodrill Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GEO stock opened at C$3.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.92. Geodrill has a twelve month low of C$2.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.62.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Geodrill had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of C$41.95 million for the quarter.

Geodrill Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Geodrill’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Geodrill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

