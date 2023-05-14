CorMedix (CRMD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 50.99% and a negative net margin of 45,003.03%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. On average, analysts expect CorMedix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. CorMedix has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The stock has a market cap of $230.51 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded CorMedix to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in CorMedix by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix, Inc is a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of diseases and conditions. The company was founded by Antony E. Pfaffle on July 28, 2006 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.

