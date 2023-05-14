Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Stock Holdings Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 139.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,220 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Corteva were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.88.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.