Crane NXT, Co. (CXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Crane NXT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. Crane NXT has a 12 month low of $28.57 and a 12 month high of $50.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

