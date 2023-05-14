Critical Analysis: Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) & First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) and First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bank OZK and First Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank OZK 0 6 1 0 2.14 First Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank OZK presently has a consensus price target of $40.57, indicating a potential upside of 28.15%. First Financial has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.04%. Given First Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Financial is more favorable than Bank OZK.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Bank OZK has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bank OZK and First Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank OZK 38.48% 13.95% 2.21% First Financial 27.49% 14.07% 1.33%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank OZK and First Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank OZK $1.25 billion 3.18 $564.14 million $4.93 6.42 First Financial $213.92 million 1.83 $71.11 million $5.47 5.93

Bank OZK has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank OZK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank OZK pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bank OZK pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial pays out 19.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank OZK has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and First Financial has raised its dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of Bank OZK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Bank OZK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of First Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank OZK beats First Financial on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

