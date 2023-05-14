Critical Contrast: Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) & iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Integrity Applications and iCAD, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A iCAD 0 0 4 0 3.00

iCAD has a consensus target price of $3.90, indicating a potential upside of 200.00%. Given iCAD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCAD has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Integrity Applications and iCAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A iCAD -48.87% -34.47% -24.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Integrity Applications and iCAD’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iCAD $27.94 million 1.18 -$13.66 million ($0.53) -2.45

Integrity Applications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iCAD.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

iCAD beats Integrity Applications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrity Applications

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a global medical technology company, which engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment includes image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment relates to radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

