Critical Review: ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) vs. CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD)

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ViewRay and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViewRay 0 6 1 0 2.14 CONMED 0 0 0 0 N/A

ViewRay presently has a consensus target price of $3.18, indicating a potential upside of 446.80%. Given ViewRay’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ViewRay is more favorable than CONMED.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViewRay $102.21 million 1.04 -$107.33 million ($0.58) -1.00 CONMED $1.10 billion 3.35 -$80.58 million ($3.25) -37.06

This table compares ViewRay and CONMED’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than ViewRay. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ViewRay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ViewRay and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViewRay -105.01% -93.57% -38.79% CONMED -8.53% 11.38% 3.66%

Risk and Volatility

ViewRay has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CONMED has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of ViewRay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of ViewRay shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CONMED beats ViewRay on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets the MRIdian MRI-guided Radiation Therapy System. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery. The company was founded by Dinara Akzhigitova in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood Village, OH.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific geographical segments. Its products are used by surgeons and physicians in a variety of medical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, general surgery, gynecology, neurosurgery, thoracic surgery, and gastroenterology. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, FL.

