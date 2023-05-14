Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.29 on Friday. Culp has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. Research analysts expect that Culp will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Culp during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

