CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CytomX Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CytomX Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

