DA Davidson Comments on MasTec, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of MasTec in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. The consensus estimate for MasTec’s current full-year earnings is $4.40 per share.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.09.

Shares of MTZ opened at $94.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average of $90.86. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -593.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 150.7% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 537,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,790,000 after purchasing an additional 323,297 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the first quarter worth $288,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in MasTec by 105.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in MasTec by 0.9% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 540,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 11.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

