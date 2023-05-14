Danaher Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Danaher in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque expects that the conglomerate will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $9.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHR. Bank of America cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

NYSE DHR opened at $227.34 on Friday. Danaher has a 12 month low of $226.70 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares in the company, valued at $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 12.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 12.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

