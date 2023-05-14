Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $141,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DAR stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.77 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,287 shares in the company, valued at $664,358.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,236.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $266,958 in the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

