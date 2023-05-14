Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Datadog by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.53. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $469.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. BTIG Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,099,958.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $7,075,328.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $810,847.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,828,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 729,662 shares of company stock valued at $53,850,300. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

