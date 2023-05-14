Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.78.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95.

Insider Activity at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a negative net margin of 131.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $169,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,544,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 124,963 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,769,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 402,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.