Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.78.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.95.
Insider Activity at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis Leo Walsh purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $152,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $169,625 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,544,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,670,000 after buying an additional 124,963 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,172,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,769,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,794,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,708,000 after purchasing an additional 402,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 356.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,663,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,620,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.