Desjardins Comments on George Weston Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of George Weston in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $10.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.69. The consensus estimate for George Weston’s current full-year earnings is $10.76 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on George Weston from C$181.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on George Weston from C$204.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$196.67.

WN opened at C$171.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$138.77 and a 52-week high of C$183.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$174.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$169.73.

George Weston (TSE:WN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of C$14.14 billion during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$167.16, for a total transaction of C$50,148.99. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 3,425 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$169.68, for a total transaction of C$581,143.04. Also, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 300 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.16, for a total value of C$50,148.99. Insiders have sold a total of 4,725 shares of company stock valued at $796,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.713 per share. This is a boost from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. George Weston’s payout ratio is presently 21.66%.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

