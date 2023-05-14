DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect DiaMedica Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $1.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $42.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.74. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

In other DiaMedica Therapeutics news, insider David J. Wambeke purchased 468,750 shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 468,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 91.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 30,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 46,115 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

