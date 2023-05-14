Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Digital Media Solutions has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter.
Digital Media Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of DMS stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.94. Digital Media Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Digital Media Solutions Company Profile
Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.
