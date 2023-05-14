Digital Media Solutions (DMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Digital Media Solutions has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.78 million during the quarter.

Digital Media Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DMS stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.94. Digital Media Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

Institutional Trading of Digital Media Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMS. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 375,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 16,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded Digital Media Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Digital Media Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

Further Reading

