Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.50. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 318,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Dolphin Entertainment

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment consists of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

