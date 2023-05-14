Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $308,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.79.

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

Paychex stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.49. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.78 and a 52-week high of $139.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

About Paychex

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.